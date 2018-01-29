By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijani State Migration Service detained 22 foreigners in recent weeks during the measures to combat illegal migration.

They include 10 citizens of Turkey, seven citizens of Pakistan, four Indian citizens and one citizen of Turkmenistan, the Service informed on January 29.

The investigation revealed that nine Turkish citizens detained for illegal residence in the country were taken to Azerbaijan by a Turkish resident Kenan Durmush with the aim of sending them to Europe for a large sum of money.

The foreigners, who believed the promises of Durmush, were hiding at various addresses and refusing to leave Azerbaijan. However, the State Migration Service managed to detain them as a result of the measures taken.

As for the other detained foreigners, who came to Azerbaijan from Pakistan, India, Turkey and Turkmenistan, they violated the rules of residence and staying in the country.

Illegal actions of the foreigners were fully proved and the facts have been confirmed. The State Migration Service noted that it continues activities to combat illegal migration.

Among the main goals, the Azerbaijani State Migration Service, implements the state policy in the sphere of migration to ensure national security, to eliminate the negative impacts of irregular migration processes and to prevent illegal migration including human trafficking.

