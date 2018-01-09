By Laman İsmayilova

Unstable weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 10.

Sleet is predicted in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow and become moderate in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be +2-5˚C at night and in daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from normal 764 mm mercury column to 773 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 78-90 percent.

As of country's regions, rain is predicted in some places. Snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions. It will intensive in northern and eastern regions. The weather will be foggy in some places. The western wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1+4˚C at night, +4-8˚C in daytime, +5-10˚C in mountains at night, 0-5˚C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature will drop in the Absheron Peninsula on the background of strong north wind on January 9-10, which is inconvenient for meteo-sensitive people.

