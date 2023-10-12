We witness mass destruction of human rights

12 October 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"As a result of Armenia's mines in Garabagh, we are witnessing a mass destruction of human rights - from the right to return of internally displaced persons to the right to health, work, and children's rights," said Antonio Stango, Chairman of the Italian Federation for Human Rights, who presented the report "The devastating impact of mines on human rights" at the OSCE Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw, Azernews reports.

The head of the human rights organization proposed to unite the efforts of human rights activists and lawyers in order to prepare comprehensive proposals on the use of international mechanisms to compensate the victims of mines in Garabagh.

It should be noted that within the framework of the traditional Warsaw conference, an event was held on "The impact of mine aggression on basic human rights", organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz