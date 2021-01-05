Staff of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will initially start de-mining and disposing the unexploded ordnance on 100 hectares of land in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district that had been liberated from Armenian occupation, Deputy Minister of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Rahim Latifov told reporters.

“The Russian side has already delivered special equipment to Azerbaijan. Russian experts will be accommodated on the territory of the Karabakh regional center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in Aghdam’s Guzanly village," he said.

“Major General Anatoly Savvin, Head of the ‘Leader’ special risk rescue center of the Russian MES, said that the special group arrived in Azerbaijan to carry out the de-mining work,” Latifov said.

“The group consists of 20 personnel - these are pyrotechnics, sappers, dog handlers, instructors for training personnel. The detachment of the composite group has all the necessary equipment,” the deputy minister added.

—-

