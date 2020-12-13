By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that Armenia committed provocative actions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, which were accompanied by a violation of the ceasefire.

"The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have taken adequate retaliatory measures. Currently, the ceasefire regime is being observed," the ministry reported on December 12.

At a meeting with the visiting OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Baku on December 12, President Ilham Aliyev pledged that the Azerbaijani armed forces will rcompletely destroy Armenia's troops if they raise again.

"I just got information yesterday [December 11] about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army. This, of course, is of concern, I think the last thing which Armenia should do is to start again. Two days ago on the military parade, which was devoted to our glorious victory, I said that if Armenian fascism raises its head once again, we will smash it with the iron fist. So, the last thing for them is to plan some military actions. We will destroy them completely this time. It should not be a secret for anyone. But I hope that it will not happen," President Aliyev said.

The Victory Parade dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War was held in Baku's Azadlig Square on December 10. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attended the parade.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

The parade was held following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces. The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.