On November 20, 2020, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks with Jean Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The sides exchanged their views on the latest situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statement [on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] of 9 November, various issues stemming from the agreement, as well as humanitarian issues.

The ministers stressed the importance of studying the situation and preservation of historical and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts and noted the cooperation to be realized in this regard.

The sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

