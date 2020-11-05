By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Security Service has launched a criminal case against those who disseminated videos from the war zone, the service reported on its website on November 4.

“A criminal case has been launched by the State Security Service under Article 284 (dissemination of state secrets) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and an investigation is underway,” the service reported.

The security agency noted that “contrary to the measures taken by the relevant state agencies to protect state secrets and despite the relevant warnings, a number of individuals made unauthorized video recordings in the areas of hostilities using the technical capabilities of mobile phones and disseminated various video materials allowing to obtain information about strategic and operational plans, arms and military hardware, other combat equipment of the Azerbaijani troops and about the operational conditions”.

It added that the videos in question were used by the Armenian army to obtain information about Azerbaijani armed forces’ power and positions and to carry out intelligence and sabotage activities.

The service once again warned Azerbaijani citizens against shooting and disseminating unauthorized video footages from the active combat zone which is a criminal offence, and urged to refrain from any behaviour that threatens the life of an Azerbaijani soldier.

