The provocation committed by Armenia on July 12 in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border was pre-planned, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement at a press conference on July 21.

