The post on martyrs who died as a result of Armenia’s provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border was made by Fist Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her official Instagram page today.

“The Azerbaijani people will never reconcile with the occupation,” Aliyeva said. “Our land, our struggle for the Motherland is sacred. Our cause is just, and God is with us. The enemy was given a decent response, and it will always be like that.”

“We must and will be stronger, and even more united,” the fist vice-president said. “I express my deep sorrow and respect to the mothers and fathers of the martyrs. The people of Azerbaijan are with you in these difficult days. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! May Allah grant our injured soldiers a speedy recovery! May Allah bless Azerbaijan and our people!”