By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The unresolved conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to be a source of explosive instability in the region. The cohabitation of Azerbaijanis and Armenians is possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying troops from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions.

The Nagorno-Karabakh negotiation process must be modernized, Alexander Perenjiyev, who is the Head of the Political Science and Sociology Department of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, a member of the expert council of the non-governmental organization Officers of Russia, said in an interview with Azernews.

He was speaking about additional steps needed to be taken to advance the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Perenjiyev considers that the modernization of the negotiations process can pass in two mutual ways. The first, he noted, is to create a package of draft documents with a roadmap for their signing and specific actions for their implementation.

"The initial legal act should be a concept or strategy for the settlement of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven regions of Azerbaijan taken by the Armenian side. The final documents should be the treaty on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Perenjiyev stressed.

The second way, he went on, is to build the negotiations infrastructure, which includes the creation of a permanently working joint Azerbaijani-Armenian subgroup within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The expert emphasized that the infrastructure should also include constant communication and mutual work through the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, foreign ministers, chiefs of staff of the armed forces as well as defense ministers of the two countries. He also added that the consultations should be conducted through the two countries’ parliaments.

"The national leaders of the two countries, that is, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, should lead all this negotiation infrastructure," he said.

He further pointed out that in order to increase the effectiveness of the negotiation process, it is necessary to conduct a dialogue between the two Nagorno-Karabakh communities – Azerbaijani and Armenian.

Perenjiyev said that the process of resolving the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh should include a reconciliation of Azerbaijanis and Armenians, whose homeland is Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

"The ultimate goal of the entire negotiation process is to ensure that these two communities live together again, work peacefully, communicate, and solve together the problems of the socio-economic development of their homeland," he stressed.

Commenting on the recent Armenian provocations on the frontline, Perenjiyev stated that there is no alternative to the agreements on reducing tensions reached in Dushanbe in September 2018. He also noted that a military solution to the conflict will require the expenditure of a huge amount of national resources, including human resources.

The expert believes that while there are still opportunities for the negotiation process, in the present conditions it is not necessary to talk about the war, even if its beginning seems to be a necessary action in the current conditions.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz