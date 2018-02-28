By Trend

Settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is inevitable, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in the Turkish Parliament.

He said that Turkey always was and always will be with Azerbaijan.

“We are one nation, two states, the joy of Azerbaijan is our joy and the sorrow of Azerbaijan is our sorrow,” he noted.

He added that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia have always worked for the prosperity of the region.

Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Ismail Kahraman and Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament Samad Seyidov attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

