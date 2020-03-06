By Trend

Individuals with coronavirus symptoms sometimes show resistance against doctors, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters statement.

"If people, who arrive in Azerbaijan or are already in the country show symptoms of coronavirus, they are immediately quarantined, and undergo various types of examinations. During the quarantine period, treatment is carried out," said the statement.

The Operational Headquarters noted with regret that in some cases, individuals with coronavirus symptoms resist emergency teams arriving on a call, and try to evade medical supervision.

The Operational Headquarters said that monitoring of persons who have symptoms of coronavirus, along with treatment, is also important in view of preventing infection of their loved ones and those around them.

The Headquarters noted that in relation to persons who violate the quarantine regime and impede the normal operation of medical staff, appropriate measures in accordance with the requirements of the law will be taken.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

