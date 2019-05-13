By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan takes serious measures to improve medical industry, including increasing the efficiency of health care, carrying out large infrastructure projects and application of effective policies which are aimed to increase the transparency of the health care system in the country.

The State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance has told Trend that medical institutions in Azerbaijan which operate in accordance with the quality standards of medical services will have access to additional funding from the Agency.

The Agency, jointly with the Health Ministry, has commenced work on the quality standards of medical services provided in public medical institutions in order to ensure that they meet international standards.

"During 2020, the introduction of 20 standards is envisaged, and it is planned to increase the number of standards to 200 in the coming years," the Agency noted.

Work is currently underway to set the tariffs for services offered to population within the framework of compulsory health insurance. Moreover, one of the vital tasks is to adjust incomes of health workers in compliance with the requirements of labor market.

The Agency said that based on results of a preliminary assessment of medical institutions, an action plan was developed for 2019.

"In accordance with the action plan, it is planned to carry out the necessary work on the digitization of medical institutions and widespread introduction of information technologies,” the message said.

In order to improve skills and knowledge of medical works and provide smooth transition of medical institutions to the compulsory health insurance system, it is planned to hold several trainings.

The pilot project on compulsory health insurance has been implemented in Azerbaijan since late 2016. It currently covers the city of Mingachevir and the Yevlakh and Aghdash regions. The project is being implemented by the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, which began operating in Azerbaijan in February 2016.

During the first year of implementation of the pilot project, a lot of attention was paid to the number of services and their accessibility for the population, and in the second year, the attention was paid more to quality. At the same time, organizers prepared a plan for a full transition of the entire country to compulsory medical insurance.

In July 2018, a consultant who would be responsible for the successful transition period was appointed. A lot of work has been done and a special road map was prepared.

The introduction of compulsory health insurance throughout Azerbaijan will begin in 2020.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz