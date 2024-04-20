ADA University hosts sensitization workshop on AQS issues for Azerbaijani media sector

20 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

ADA University, Institute of Development and Diplomacy organized a comprehensive workshop on 19 April, 2024 aimed at sensitizing members of the Azerbaijani media sector on issues related to Advanced Qualifying Systems (AQS), Azernews reports.

The event, held at the university campus, featured esteemed experts in various fields providing insights and guidance to attendees.

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome and introduction by Nargiz Ismayilova, the Specialization Program head at the Institute of Development and Diplomacy. Participants had the opportunity to acquaint themselves with each other and set the stage for an engaging and informative session.

Inara Yagubova, a presenter researcher at the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, took the stage to provide an overview of the security landscape and threat map of the region. Her presentation shed light on the complex geopolitical dynamics and security challenges facing Azerbaijan and its neighboring countries.

Following this, Bethany Banks, an independent expert, delivered a comprehensive session on sanctions and export control regimes, highlighting their implications for national security and international relations.

Attendees then participated in an interactive exercise led by Bethany Banks, focusing on threat operations and response strategies, which facilitated practical learning and skill development.

Sadiga Mehdiyeva, an environment and security law expert, delved into the prevention of illegal conventional advanced weapons trafficking, providing insights into local legislation and requirements.

The role of the media in fostering cooperation between the private sector and the public was explored in detail by Bethany Banks. She emphasized the importance of media engagement in promoting transparency, accountability, and responsible reporting on security-related issues.

The workshop concluded with a series of exercises and resources shared by Bethany Banks, empowering participants with practical tools and information to navigate AQS-related topics effectively in their journalistic endeavors.

In summary, the sensitization workshop organized by ADA University served as a valuable platform for members of the Azerbaijani media sector to gain a deeper understanding of AQS issues and enhance their capacity to report on security matters accurately and responsibly. The event underscored the university's commitment to fostering dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and professional development in support of informed public discourse and national security efforts.

