A large and long-awaited event in the field of personnel management in Azerbaijan - a forum for the development of human capital will be held in Baku on March 28, 2018.

HRD Inter Forum Baku, a one-day event will gather 100 participants including 10 speakers. Round table and master classes will be held during the event.

The forum audience will include top managers and business owners, HRD, HRM, HRBP, human resource management consultants and recruiters.

The forum will also be attended by banks, insurance and investment companies, production and trading companies, telecommunication and IT companies, development companies, industrial companies (oil and gas, metallurgy, energy) and HR consulting and recruitment.

HRD Inter Forum Baku is this event, where representatives of world companies discuss current trends in the field of human resources and receive information "at first hand".

The purpose of the conference is to discuss and solve modern problems and topical issues in the field of personnel management, increase the effectiveness of staff.



Registration >>

Why you need to visit HR-Forum: You will find a lot of useful information, interesting speakers, hot topics, “hot” discussions, new and useful acquaintances, productive time spent, updating tools and fun.

The forum is an opportunity to get information about unique methods and technologies of personnel management, to master new approaches to organizing and effective management from the guru of the HR industry.

Book your ticket now! check in>>

Cost of participation:

For companies - 300 AZN

For individuals - 160 AZN

When ordering from three tickets - 10% discount

Sign Up

Organizer: Up Conference

Contacts: office@up-conference.com | WhatsApp: +7 705 203 56 58 | Phone: +7 727 312 34 45