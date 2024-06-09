Azerkhalcha OJSC joins 15th International Oriental Carpets Conference in Istanbul

9 June 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 15th "Oriental Carpets" Conference, held in Istanbul, delved into the theme "Oriental Carpet Studies 2024: Past and Future of Carpet Weaving and Carpet Collection," Azernews reports.

The conference was structured around two focal areas: "Historical Carpets and Textiles" and "Contemporary Art, Design, and New Production." Drawing interest from 4 continents and 20 countries, a total of 76 proposals were submitted for participation in this esteemed event. The Scientific Committee, tasked with maintaining a balance between historical contexts and contemporary issues, selected 26 presentations, with Professor Walter Denny delivering a standout performance. Sessions unfolded on June 7 and 8, 2024.

Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Honored Art Worker, partook in the conference, a biennial event since 1976, which has significantly contributed to the advancement of carpet weaving globally over five decades, uniting leading nations in the field. On June 8, Mammadov presented on "Continuous Development of Cultural Heritage in Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving - Based on Three Examples." His discourse encapsulated the multifaceted endeavors of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, the foremost carpet manufacturer in Azerbaijan, encompassing cultural heritage preservation, modern adaptation, aesthetic considerations, and adherence to ancient roots and traditions. Highlighted was the recent collaboration between "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and both domestic and international young specialists, yielding positive outcomes. Notably, a significant discussion focused on the inaugural National Carpet Festival of Azerbaijan, held on May 4-5, 2024, in Icherisheher, under the auspices of various entities including the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO. The event concluded with the premiere of an evocative video clip showcasing the National Carpet Festival.

The conference commenced on June 6 with a keynote address by renowned scholar Professor Walter Denny on "Conservation and New Technological Frontiers in Carpet Research." The final panel, "The Future of Tradition," moderated by Reyhan Polat, explored innovative museum presentations, the integration of artificial intelligence in design, and advancements in weaving and natural dyeing techniques.

Other sessions encompassed traditional areas typical of ICOC (International Churches of Christ) conferences, including Anatolian Carpets from the Seljuk and Ottoman eras, Central Asian textiles and felts, archaeological discoveries, new museum acquisitions, and technical aspects of carpet weaving structures. Notably, the 15th conference witnessed a surge in applications from emerging professionals and carpet manufacturing enterprises, reflecting a dynamic evolution in the field compared to previous ICOC gatherings.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz