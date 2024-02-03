Art without Borders presents at Azerbaijan National Art Museum in Baku [PHOTOS]

3 February 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The first inclusive project called "Sərhədsiz incəsənət" (Art without Borders), designed for visually impaired people, has been presented at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art in Baku, Azernews reports.

The project was implemented jointly by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts and the Azerbaijan Society for the Visually Impaired.

The project, presented within the exhibition "Mədəni yaddaşımızda Qərbi Azərbaycan" ("Western Azerbaijan in our cultural memory"), was the first inclusive project in the history of the country's museums, which includes the use of tactile principle of perception in relation to works of fine art.

The exhibition presents relief models of a number of famous pictorial and graphic works by Mirza Gadim Iravani, as well as a landscape by Russian artist Nikolay Grushev "Sardar Mosque in Iravan".

The models are accompanied by detailed information about these works of art written in Braille.

Welcoming the guests at the opening of the event, Shirin Melikova, Director of the Museum, Honoured Worker of Culture, told that inclusive programmes are applied in various spheres of activity in the country. She underlined that the museum plans to further develop projects aimed at involving persons with disabilities in the museum life, social and cultural environment, as well as to adapt the permanent exposition of the museum for them in the very near future.

Then Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society for the Visually Impaired Samyar Abdullayev, Director of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Centre Nigar Mammadova spoke about the significance of the project and expressed the desire for future joint cooperation in this direction.

