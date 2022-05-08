By Trend

We hope for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden, Trend reports citing the message of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden. We send our best wishes to the government and people of the Kingdom of Sweden on this occasion. We hope for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden," the message said.

