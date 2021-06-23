By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the 45th Annecy International Animation Film Festival, known as the world's oldest and largest film festival dedicated entirely to animation.

The large-scale festival took place in Annecy, France on October 14-19.

Azerbaijan was represented by the director of ANIMAFILM Festival Rashid Aghamaliyev as well as the winner of the third ANIMAFILM Festival Fidan Akhundova and director Durna Safarova.

The trip to France and MIFA accreditation was offered to Fidan Akhundova by the French Institute in Azerbaidjan (IFA), the French Embassy in Azerbaijan and Annecy International Animation Film Festival as the award for "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" of last year's ANIMAFILM Festival.

"This is a historical moment. It's the first time that an Azerbaijani animated film participates in the competition program of Annecy Festival. "The Enigma of Faina" directed by Durna Safarova participated in the "Perspectives" category. Along with that, our ANIMAFILM Festival was represented at Annecy's MIFA market for the second time. Currently we are preparing interesting animation programs that will involve Azerbaijan and France. We will make an announcement very soon," said Rashid Aghamaliyev.

Meanwhile, ANIMAFILM offers an award in the category "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" in partnership with the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, ​​the French Institute in Azerbaijan (IFA) and with the support of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This year's winner will have a chance to attend the 2022 Annecy Festival in France and receive professional MIFA accreditation. Trip to Annecy, France (flights and accommodation) for the winner will be offered by IFA.

The fourth ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on October 20-24, 2021.

The five-day festival will feature dozens of foreign and local animated films for kids and adults. The theme of this year's festival is "DISABILITY".

Founded in 2018, ANIMAFILM is the first and only international animation festival in Azerbaijan.

The festival focuses on bringing together local and foreign audiences as well as professionals on a single platform. It also contributes to the training of young talents and actively promotes and develops the art of animation in Azerbaijan.

---

