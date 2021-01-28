By Laman Ismayilova

With its historical monuments and beautiful landscapes, Kalbajar endows Azerbaijan with some of the most eye-catching scenery.

On November 25, Azerbaijan returned Kalbajar region in line with the November 10 peace deal that stipulated the liberation of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied territories after three decades.

There are an endless number of reasons to visit Azerbaijan's highest mountainous region. A trip to Kalbajar promises you adventure around every corner.

The region has all chances to turn into one of the country`s tourism centers, attracting curious tourists from all over the world.

Mineral waters

When it comes to natural healing, Kalbajar is the perfect place to visit for who want to improve their physical, mental and spiritual health.

The mineral water from the Istisu in Kalbajar is often compared to the thermal mineral springs of the Karlovy Vary Resort in the Czech Republic.

The salts obtained from the waters of the Istisu mineral springs were used for chronic constipation, diseases of the liver, gallbladder, gastritis, etc.

A large resort and a mineral water bottling plant functioned at Istisu spring.

Thousands of people from all over the USSR visited the spring to heal from gastrointestinal diseases, metabolic and nervous system disorders and much more.

There are also many other deposits of mineral waters in Kalbajar such as Yukhary Istisu, Ashagy Istisu, Keshdag, Garasu, Tutkhun, Mozchay, etc.

Kalbajar's mineral reserves are of special significance. The region is known for its gold and mercury deposits. Mining of metals plays an important role in the industrial sphere.

Historical sites

Kalbajar region boasts with numerous historical monuments waiting to be explored. There are various monuments dating back to the Albanian period.

It is believed that the name of the village of Aghdaban in Kalbajar refers to an ancient Albanian tribe.

Khudavang Monastery Complex in Vang village is one of the largest and most beautiful examples of Azerbaijan’s Christian architecture.

Many construction inscriptions have survived in the Khudavang Complex. After the occupation of the Kalbajar region by the Armenian armed forces in 1993, Khudaveng Monastery Complex was presented to the world as an Armenian monument.

Kalbajar Museum of History and Ethnography was established in 1982. After the occupation of Kalbajar region by Armenia, the museum ceased to exist, its collection was completely lost.

Since 1993, the museum has been partially restored in Baku. It is currently operating on the ground floor of a residential building in Mehdiabad. The museum houses nearly 6,237 exhibits.

Lekh Castle in Ganlikend village was built on a high mountain peak. The castle served for defensive purposes.

Red Monastery in Gozlu village belongs to Albanian Christian architecture. Built in 1224, it consists of a church, narthex, cell and other buildings.

Majestic Nature

Kalbajar is famous for its natural wonders, fascinating lakes and majestic mountains. The region's longest river is Tartar.

There are also 20 well-known water springs. More than 4, 000 kinds of plants grow there. There are more than 4 thousand kinds of plants Mountain meadows used as summer pastures occupy large areas.

Moreover, rock carvings in Kalbajar are similar to those in Gobustan.

There are approximately 6,000 drawings in Gobustan – petroglyphs - stone and iron-age figures carved thousands of years ago and now considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The pictures dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places.

