Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on February 1. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Sleet and snow will be observed in mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night, and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The air temperature will vary from 0 °C to +5 °C at night, +6-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, temperature will range from -2 °C to -7 °C at night, from -2 °C to +3 °C in the daytime. Roads may become icy at night and in the morning in the mountainous areas.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

