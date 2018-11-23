By Trend

Baku Media Center (BMC) is preparing a new documentary film titled "Miras" (Heritage), the Center said in a message posted on its Twitter page on Nov. 23.

The film is dedicated to the activities of Nobel Brothers' Petroleum Company in Azerbaijan's oil industry.

Baku Media Center presented some backstage photos of the film.

Baku Media Center is an innovative company in the media sector of Azerbaijan with experience in several international events. BMC is a multifunctional company that provides a wide range of services in the field of audiovisual production.

The recent works of Baku Media Center include films "Target is Baku. How Hitler Lost the Battle for Oil", "Lifelong Mission", "Under the Single Sun", dedicated to the Year of Multiculturalism, "The Last Meeting" and others.

More information about Baku Media Center can be found on the official website of the company www.bakumediacenter.az, as well as on the company's pages on Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

