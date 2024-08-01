Russian companies pursue 24 projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

1 August 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Russian companies have applied for 24 projects related to activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, according to Ruslan Aliyev, Azerbaijan's trade representative in Russia, Azernews reports.

Ruslan Aliyev highlighted that these projects span various sectors, including construction, trade, agriculture, industry, and services. Currently, the projects are undergoing joint analysis and development. Notably, a technical service center has been established by the joint venture "Auto Leasing Azerbaijan" LLC to maintain motor vehicles operating in these areas and transit vehicles transporting cargo and equipment.

Additionally, Ruslan Aliyev mentioned that products from joint enterprises between the two countries are being exported not only domestically but also to Georgia and Russia.

For example, the "Penoplex Prikavkazye" factory, built by a Russian investor in 2023 with an investment of $10.8 million, has started operations in the Hajigabul Industrial Park. This facility produces insulation products that are exported to Georgia and Russia, as well as sold domestically. Another notable development is "Azermash" LLC, which produces automobiles, buses, and trucks in collaboration with the Russian company "R-Pharm" with an investment of $16 million. In the first quarter of this year, "Azermash" generated $3.5 million in sales, with $2.5 million of that amount realized within the quarter.

