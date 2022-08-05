Gas production at Shah Deniz reaches 13bcm

5 August 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Shah Deniz field, which is among the world’s largest gas-condensate ones, produced over 13 billion cubic meters of gas and more than 2 million tonnes of condensate, Azernews reports per bp Azerbaijan.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 70 million standard cubic meters of gas per day.

During the first half of the year, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide deliveries of gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to Azerkontrakt), Georgia (to GOGC), and Turkey (to BOTAS), BTC Company in multiple locations, and buyers in Europe.

Around $1.2 billion were spent on operating expenditure and around $186 million on capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project.

Moreover, in the first half of 2022, the Shah Deniz 2 project progressed safely towards the production start-up from the West South flank in the third quarter.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through operating projects such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of the Shah Deniz project are BP (operator, 29.99 percent), LUKOIL (19.99 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (14.35 percent), NICO (10 percent), and SGC (6.67 percent).

