Zangezur Corridor will provide the shortest land route from Asia to Europe, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Gummatov said speaking at the 5th meeting of the Transport Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) in Budapest, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan noted that along with the fact that the Zangezur corridor will connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the rest of Azerbaijan, it will also expand transport integration in the South Caucasus, as well as provide the shortest land route from Asia to Europe.

The deputy minister informed the meeting participants about the measures that Azerbaijan is taking to simplify transport and transit operations along the Trans-Caspian transport corridor.

Touching upon the issues of digitalization of transport and transit operations, Gummatov stressed that the integration of digital platforms in individual countries is important for the complete digitalization of corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the meeting discussed the work on simplification of transport and transit operations along the Trans-Caspian transport corridor in the post-pandemic period, as well as the "Agreement on international combined cargo transportation between the member states of the Turkic Council".

Also, the meeting discussed issues on organizing a tour along the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, the use of e-permits and e-CMR (international trade and transport waybill) between the member countries, the "Brothers ports" memorandum within the framework of the Turkic Council and other issues.

It is noted that the meeting was also attended by the delegations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

