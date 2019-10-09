By Trend

An agreement on public-private partnership has been signed between Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), PASHA Bank, B.EST Solutions and AzerTelecom in Baku during the third international conference “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Silk Road Digitalization”, organized by CAERC, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed online for the first time through Asan Imza (mobile e-signature service).

The conference is taking place with the support of AzerTelecom, B.EST Solutions, Caspian Audit and with the sponsorship of PASHA Bank. About 200 delegates from the US, Israel, Russia, the UK, Estonia and other countries are taking part in the event.

