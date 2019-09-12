By Trend

In the coming year, Ministry of International and Foreign Economic Affairs of Russia’s Sverdlovsk region plans to organize a number of industry business missions to Azerbaijan, Minister of International and Foreign Economic Affairs of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region Vasily Kozlov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

“The missions will include manufacturers of the chemical industry, information technologies and others,” he noted. “At the same time, the Sverdlovsk region is ready to attract specialists from Azerbaijan to high-tech operations in various fields of production.”

Representatives of government agencies of Azerbaijan and the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, as well as business representatives of both countries are taking part in the Azerbaijani-Russian business forum in Baku.

---

