By Trend

As of August 1, 2019, the number of hired employees in the economy of Azerbaijan exceeded 1.6 million, showing an increase of 4.6 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Some 902,400 of the hired employees were employed in the public sector, and 711,400 in the private sector.

Of the total number of employees, 20.5 percent were employed in education sector, 18 percent in trade, 13.2 percent in industry, 8.3 percent in health and social services, 4.6 percent in transport and storage, 6.9 percent in state administration and defense, and 7.5 percent in construction.

Moreover, 3.4 percent of workers are engaged in professional, scientific, and technical activities, 3.3 percent in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, 1.7 percent in finance and insurance, and 12.6 percent in other sectors of the economy.

In January-July 2019, the average monthly nominal wage in the country increased by 8.4 percent (when compared to the same period of 2018) and amounted to 587.7 manats.

The average monthly nominal wage was higher in the areas of mining, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, technical, information and communication activities, the construction sector, as well as in the field of transport and warehousing.

