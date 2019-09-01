By Trend

The issue of joint production and launching of the Earth sensing satellite by Azerbaijan and Iran is at the initial stage of discussion, a source in the Azercosmos communications satellite operator company told Trend.

The two countries have close ties for cooperation in the field of transport and communications, including satellite communications.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Ramin Guluzade said that Azerbaijan and Iran are negotiating a joint satellite project.

He added that Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has direct contacts with the relevant organizations of Iran. "The two countries are negotiating on this issue," he noted. "I suppose that in the near future they may reach an agreement."

In December 2018, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said that Azerbaijan and Iran expressed intention to jointly produce a satellite for Earth sensing.

So far, Azerbaijan has launched two communication satellites Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and low-orbit satellite Azersky, which offers sensing services.

