The recent programs of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) are primarily focused on improvement of education in Azerbaijan.

A three-year project with a budget of more than $740,000, which is implemented by the European Union, the UNDP and the Center for Traditional Art of the Icherisheher Administration (CTAIA), is continuing.

The project’s objective is expansion of access to inclusive professional programs for children and youth with disabilities, taking into consideration their development needs.

Mixed youth groups will have the opportunity to acquire professional skills in the field of arts and crafts within the project.

The three-year project is aimed at the use of the local and international experience of inclusive education.

So far, $101,995 from the total budget in 2018 has been disbursed. The funds were spent on the purchase of equipment, organization of trainings, involvement of international experts, skills assessments, recruitment of the project team, providing international experience to adolescents and other direct participants of the project, as well as the assessment needs.

The budget for this year is set at the level of $319,316, of which more than $121,000 has been spent so far.

In 2018, special boarding schools and a number of schools in Baku were selected, where a pilot project will be implemented.

The selection process is expected to end in September. In total, 115 graduates will take part in the project, 45 of them are young people with disabilities.

Ten mixed groups of 12 teenagers each will be formed, who will study various traditional arts and crafts, including three groups for pottery and wood carving, and two for the manufacture of simple stained glass souvenirs and batiks and crafts made of polymer clay and beads. Some programs are created for six months, others for a year.

UNDP will manage and oversee the budget and procurement. Senior staff of ongoing EU vocational education and training projects will insure the overall coordination and management of the project in Ganja and Jalilabad.

The EU and UNDP opened their first industrial workshop in the city of Ganja on July 10. The project in Ganja is part of the broader program “Modernization of Vocational Education and Training Centers (VET) in Azerbaijan” of the EU and UNDP, which also provides for the creation of a regional VET center in the Lankaran economic region, namely in Jalilabad, to be funded by the EU with co-financing from UNDP and implemented by UNDP in close cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and the State Agency on Vocational Education.

International European consultants who specialize in the development of inclusive professional education will also be involved in the project.

The main part of the project is funded by the European Union and amounts to $667,828, the remaining $74,263 is funded by UNDP. The end of the project is expected in June 2021.

UNDP has spent over $190 million in development of projects in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UN Development Agenda up to 2030 is important to fully integrate into the development agenda of the goals, targets and indicators identified as a priority for Azerbaijan.

As much as $4,998,519 was spent on joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and the UN in 2018. The funds were spent as part of strategic priority areas under the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework for the period 2016-2020.

A total of $71.9 million will be allocated within this framework document, which covers several strategic areas. To this day, $68.2 million has been spent, that is 95 percent of the funds.

