In January-June 2019, Azerbaijan exported goods worth a total of $9.979 billion, which is 15.2 percent more than in January-June 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee.

The share of the public sector in exports amounted to $6.218 billion, the private sector to $3.728 billion, and individuals to over $31 million.

During the period, Azerbaijan exported mostly oil and oil products, natural gas, fruits, vegetables and electricity.

Top 5 goods exported by Azerbaijan:

Goods January-June 2019 January-June 2018 Volume Value (1,000 USD) Volume Value (1,000 USD) Oil, tons 15,833,150.78 7,671,234.27 13,564,784.04 6,945,438.31 Natural gas, 1,000 cubic meters 5,664,611.71 1,047,680.80 3,101,025.02 570,337.12 Oil products, tons 520,997.98 261,182.53 548,024.03 282,794.13 Fruits and vegetables, tons 325,060.43 318,370.65 299,677.26 276,701.57 Electricity, 1,000 kW/h 1,212,815.38 51,935.32 1,156,305.90 54,606.24

During this period, imports amounted to $7.015 billion, which is 50.5 percent more than in January-June 2018.

The share of the public sector in imports amounted to $2.812 billion, the private sector to $3.799 billion and individuals to $402.9 million.

The most popular products imported by Azerbaijan during the period included various machines, vehicles and spare parts for them, ferrous metals and products made from them, plastic and plastic products, as well as pharmaceuticals.

Top 5 goods imported by Azerbaijan:

Goods January-June 2019 January-June 2018 Volume Value (1,000 USD) Volume Value (1,000 USD) Machines, mechanisms, electrical equipment and spare parts for them - 1,252,058.69 - 1,112,400.19 Vehicles and spare parts for them - 536,925.10 - 391,002.87 Ferrous metals and products made of them, tons 398,521.20 459,804.58 457,532.02 520,342.47 Plastic and products made of plastic, tons 100,909.20 181,505.64 89,275.50 170,420.10 Pharmaceuticals, tons 6,952.47 134,494.25 6,493.22 123,751.43

In general, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade operations increased by almost 27.6 percent amounting to $16.994 billion in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

The positive balance in the period amounted to $2.963 billion, which is 25.95 percent less than in the same period last year ($4.002 billion).

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 2,397 types of goods and imported 6,862 types of goods. As many as 177 countries became foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan, and 21,177 legal entities and individuals participated in foreign economic activity in general (6,491 legal entities and 14,686 individuals).

The highest export and import volumes for the reporting period were observed in April. Goods worth $2.605 billion were exported from Azerbaijan. Imports amounted to $1.425 billion. The monthly increase in exports in April amounted to $1.272 billion, imports - $455.9 million.

