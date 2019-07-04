By Trend

The agricultural output value stood at around 1.95 billion manats in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, which is by 6.7 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to a report by Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

In this period, livestock production rose by 2.9 percent and amounted to 1.57 billion manats, while plant growth increased by 24.9 percent reaching 378.3 million manats.

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijan produced 201,100 tons of meat, 845,900 tons of milk, 765.5 million eggs and 12,200 tons of wool. Compared to January-May 2018, meat production increased by 3.1 percent, milk production by 2 percent, while the production of eggs and wool rose by 3.2 percent and by 3.1 percent, respectively.

Some 247,400 tons of vegetables were also grown during the aforementioned period, which is 14 percent more than in the same period last year.

Cultivation is taking place in the fields, orchards and vineyards, and preparatory activities are being carried out on the planting of summer crops.

