The gross domestic product of Azerbaijan (GDP) for January-May 2019 exceeded the corresponding figures of the last year, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

In the structure of the gross product, industry accounted for 46 percent, trade and repair of vehicles — 9.9 percent, transport and warehousing — 6.4 percent, construction — 5.9 percent, agriculture, forestry and fisheries — 3.7 percent , tourism and public catering - 2.6 percent, information and communication - 1.8 percent, other areas -14.4 percent. Taxes on goods and imports accounted for 9.3 percent of GDP.

GDP per capita during the reported period amounted to 3,099 manats.

