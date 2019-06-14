By Trend

As of April 2019, the share of problem loans in Azerbaijan dropped by 12 percent in comparison with the figures from the previous year, Trend reports referring to a report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the report, the volume of problem loans decreased by 205 million, reaching 1.5 billion manats. At the same time, the share of overdue loans for the same period decreased from 14.5 percent to 11.6 percent.

The total loan portfolio increased by 10.1 percent, reaching 13.01 billion manats. The share of state-owned banks amounted to 2.13 billion manats (16.4 percent of the total share), with the share of private banks amounting to 10.5 billion manats (81 percent of the total share) and of non-bank credit organizations (NGOs) to 336.6 million manats (2, 6 percent of the total share).

The volume of loans in national currency in April 2019 amounted to 8.37 billion manats (an increase of 16.5 percent compared to April 2018), and their share in the loan portfolio of banks amounted to 64.3 percent.

Loans in a foreign currency were issued in the amount of 4,643.4 million in manat equivalent (an increase of 0.2 percent compared to April 2018), with a specific weight of 35.7 percent.

The volume of short-term loans amounted to 2,605.5 million manats, and of long-term loans to 10,405.8 million manats.

Distribution of the loan portfolio by sectors of the economy (as of April 2019):

Trade and services sector Energy, chemistry and natural resources sector Agriculture and processing Construction and property Industry and manufacturing sector Transport and communications Households Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) Volume of loans Share (%) April 2019 2,274.2 17.5 447.9 3.4 479.5 3.7 357.4 2.7 763.7 5.9 1,271.9 9.8 5,515.8 42.4 April 2018 1,991.8 16.9 308.7 2.6 455.9 3.9 515.3 4.4 675.2 5.7 1,104.8 9.4 4,689.4 39.7

Some 30 banks (including 2 banks with public ownership) and about 120 non-bank credit organizations are currently operating in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 6)

