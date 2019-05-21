By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Agricultural sector of Azerbaijan is being constantly developed through new mechanisms and expansion of exports. High competitiveness of products in this sector is an evident proof of the development efficiency.

Leyla Mammadova, Director of the State Agro Trade Company, said in an interview with Trend that the Azerbaijani State Agro Trade Company is aimed at supporting farmers through establishment of “green markets”, by holding fairs, trainings and other initiatives.

Mammadova stated that the company, within the short period of activity, has arranged the sale of farm products through internal and external channels. She added that they have been selling products to foreign markets since 2018.

The director of the company emphasized that its primary purpose is support of small and medium-sized farms.

She stressed that currently, the company is aimed at broadening the “green market” chains and according to the “Strategic Roadmap on Production and Processing of Agricultural Products in the Republic of Azerbaijan”, there is a plan to create five “green markets” till 2020.

“The more such ‘green markets’ open, the higher the likelihood of product sales is. We encourage consumers to buy products of domestic producers and support their activity through ‘green markets’,” Mammadova pointed out.

An integral part of the work of the State Agro Trade Company is an innovative approach, she added. Mammadova said that they launched the kenddenshehere.az portal, which supports small and medium-sized farms and can now be used by residents of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

Mammadova also spoke about farmers’ cards, which have been issued jointly by State Agro Trade Company and Kapital Bank since November 2018, and are sort of like a salary card that generates financial summary for farmers and statistics for the company.

“Such cards are provided not only for sale at the "From Village to City" fairs, but also for export. If a farmer cooperating with us does not have a taxpayer identification number, then the payment is made via the farmer’s card,” she pointed out.

Further, recalling holiday and seasonal fairs which were held last year, Mammadova noted that this year these events will also be held and farmers will be able to use free services within the framework of these fairs, such as the delivery of goods, the provision of a special uniform, weights, hot tea, and the organization of stands in accordance with sanitary standards.

Regarding fairs, Mammadova said that the results are positive, farmers can make a profit, and in general, fairs achieved their primary goal to organize direct contact between consumers and farmers, as well as create favorable price policy for both of the parties.

Afterwards, Mammadova spoke about new projects with international organizations. She emphasized a joint project with UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which is related to the participation of women in agriculture (AFAQ).

“As part of the project, for two years we will support women actively working in the agricultural sector and interested in entrepreneurial activities in this area,” she said.

The director of the company also added that material and information support will be provided and the main goal is to improve the role of women entrepreneurs in agricultural sphere and assist them in expanding production.

Mammadova also spoke about cooperation with government agencies.

“Together with the State Customs Committee and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan, we organized special trips to many regions of the country,” she said, adding that during these trips, our company and employees of the above mentioned government agencies organized very important trainings for farmers.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz