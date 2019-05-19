By Trend

Finland welcomes Azerbaijan’s infrastructure development projects, Päivi Peltokoski, Head of Unit for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic energy partner to the European Union due to the Southern Gas Corridor. We welcome Azerbaijan’s infrastructure development projects. If Baku aspires to become a leading transport hub in the greater region, functioning air, land, and sea transport components are all needed. Finland has large companies in ports logistics and shipbuilding industries," said Peltokoski.

She said that Finland has a state agreement on direct international railway services with Russia and it applies also to third countries, including Azerbaijan.

"For European transport and logistics companies, the choice of the transport route is a result of several factors. Today environmental values also are an important factor for many companies, because their customers want to know how much their transports burden the environment. Finland can offer its expertise for sustainable energy solution in turning the sea transport industry clean," she added.

