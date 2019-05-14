By Trend

Products of the Baku Textile Factory will be exported under the trademarks Alpar and Banu, the director of the company Sakina Babayeva told Trend.

She said that this applies only to finished textile items.

"We plan to start supplying finished products to foreign markets, since some samples of our company’s products, which were demonstrated in the Trading Houses of Azerbaijan abroad, aroused interest among partners in Russia and in Arab countries," said Babayeva.

The director noted that the factory has already received an application from the UAE regarding cooperation and exports.

"We have already sent samples of some varieties of textile products to the UAE, and we are waiting for the results," Babayeva said.

The director added that the factory is also considering other areas of export supplies.

She noted that the Baku Textile Factory employs 300 people and 7 production lines are involved at the factory.

