The 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) ended on May 5, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the meeting.

During the event, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation - Finance Minister Samir Sharifov held a number of business meetings.

The minister at separate meetings with ADB President Takehiko Nakao, ADB Regional Vice President Shixin Chen, Head of ADB Central and West Asia Department Werner Liepach and Executive Director representing Azerbaijan in the board, Australian Tony McDonald informed the parties about large-scale economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and about the success achieved, strengthening of the financial and banking system of the country, as well as the recent decisions regarding solving problem loans and indicators of socio-economic development.

At the same time, the minister said that according to the instructions of the country’s leadership, Azerbaijan will participate as a donor country in the programs of international financial organizations, as well as the Asian Development Fund of the ADB.

The president of the ADB and other officials hailed the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan and highly appreciated the growth of the country’s socio-economic indicators in a short time. At the same time, Nakao asked to convey his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev and gratitude for Azerbaijan’s joining the list of the bank’s donors.

