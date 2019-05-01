By Trend

In the coming months, the production of new Peugeot 207 will begin in Azerbaijan's Neftchala industrial site, Chairman of the Board of AzerMash OJSC Emin Akhundov told Trend.

Production will begin this summer, he noted.

"The price of Peugeot 207 cars, equipped with an automatic transmission will be 17,500 manats. We are currently negotiating with the French side and are discussing some details, and we plan to start production in early July," Akhundov said.

He noted that the assembly of the Peugeot model 407 began at the car plant in the Neftchala in February 2019, and the cars produced are already on sale in the country's car market at a price of 17,500 manats.

The official opening of the car plant Azermash took place March 29, 2018. The plant’s founders are Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar.

The plant is located in the Neftchala industrial district in the south-east of Azerbaijan. All cars produced at the plant comply with Euro 5 standards.

In 2018, over 1,000 Khazar cars were produced at the Azermash plant, and 95 percent of them were sold. The cost of the Khazar LD car is 18,000 manats ($10,600), Khazar SD – 16,000 manats ($9,400).

The Azermash plant plans to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.

---

