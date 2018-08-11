By Trend

Azerbaijan's Gilan Textile Park has increased the exports of its products by 40 percent compared to 2017, Chairwoman of the Azerbaijani Textile Producers and Exporters Association, CEO of Gilan Textile Park LLC Mehriban Akhundova told Trend.

She noted that the products of the Gilan Textile Park LLC are made of 100 percent cotton, they do not contain any chemical impurities and are safe for human health.

"That is why the military clothing and special uniforms, bathrobes and towels, bed linen, blankets and pillows, special sets for hotels and sports complexes produced in the complex are considered to be environmentally friendly products that meet all international quality standards," she said.

She noted that the lion's share of the company's exports falls on Russia, as Azerbaijani goods are very popular and in great demand there.

"Contracts for supplying terry products (bathrobes, blankets) until the end of the year have been signed with Russian importers; there is a list of bath products and bed linen. In addition to Russia, our products are also supplied to Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus," Akhundova said.

She noted that Gilan Textile Park has already signed a number of successful contracts for the export of textile products to Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

"It is also planned to expand the exports to other countries of the CIS", the Gilan Textile Park CEO said.

In terms of the production potential, Gilan Textile Park is considered one of the largest processing enterprises not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region. The complex is equipped with advanced technologies corresponding to the latest developments of technological progress. Equipment from Belgium, Germany and Japan has been installed in the factories situated in the territory of Gilan Textile Park.

Gilan Textile Park, which uses the cotton grown in Azerbaijan as a raw material for production, provides great support to the development of industry and agriculture in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz