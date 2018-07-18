By Trend

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) foresees joint projects with Azerbaijan in new areas, Melek Cakmak, Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Trend.

She recalled that FAO and the government of Azerbaijan signed a partnership program for 2016-2020 in November 2016. Since then, several projects have been designed:

Improvement of cattle production in Azerbaijan through establishing effective cattle breeding and feeding systems (under governmental endorsement)

Development of sustainable sheep production and related food value chain in Azerbaijan (under governmental endorsement)

Establishment of a national system of disease-free seed potato production in Azerbaijan (under governmental endorsement)

Support to hazelnut sector development in Azerbaijan (under preparation)

Support to apiculture sector development in Azerbaijan (under preparation)

She pointed out that of course, more can be added to the list based on the current and future needs of Azerbaijan.

"Additionally, FAO foresees projects in other areas as well, such as promotion of climate change adaptation with specific focus on food security, developing national veterinary capacities, and integration of fisheries and sustainable environmental management," noted Cakmak.

On the other hand, she pointed out that Azerbaijan will benefit from national and regional FAO projects currently going through endorsement process by the government.

"These cover several subjects, such as strengthening capacities of agricultural extension services, formulation of national export strategies, and improving national capacities to eliminate and prevent recurrence of obsolete pesticides," said Cakmak.

