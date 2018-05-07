By Trend

Azerbaijan is interested in attracting the technologies of developed European countries to develop its own economy, the deputy speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, Valeh Alasgarov, said at the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in Baku on May 7.

He said natural resources are not enough to ensure the successful development of the country's economy.

