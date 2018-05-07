By Trend

The total number of e-signature certificates issued by the National certification authority has exceeded 140,000, Director of the Marketing Department of the Data Processing Center under the Ministry of transport, communications and high technologies Jeyhun Mammadov said May 7.

Mammadov noted that the number of issued e-signature certificates in the country has increased more than 2.6 times in the first four months of this year.

"This is a clear example of the growing public interest in using the e-signature. In General, about 25 million electronic transactions using e-signatures were carried out in the country," Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that next year Azerbaijan will begin issuing new generation identity cards, which will be integrated with e-signature certificates, which will contribute to their mass use in the country, as every citizen will become the owner of the e-signature.

The number of electronic signatures issued in Azerbaijan in 2017, by the National center of certification has increased by 26.6 percent (26 688 units), amounting to 126,726 units as of January 1, 2018. 9,724 units of the total number of the issued e-signatures fell to share of state agencies, 9,552 e-signatures were issued to legal entities, and 7,412 - to natural persons.

---

