Trend:

GAZ commercial vehicles will be assembled in Azerbaijan, which is stipulated in the Memorandum of Cooperation signed by GAZ Automobile Plant Ltd and AzerMash OJSC in Baku April 23, Trend correspondent reported.

The document was signed in the presence of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin, who is on a visit to Baku.

Cars will be assembled in the Hajigabul Industrial Zone.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz