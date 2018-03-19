By Trend

Over the past three years, Russia has increased export of tea products to Azerbaijan by 60 percent, to 640 tons per year, Retail.ru website reported referring to Ramaz Chanturia, director general of the Russian Association of Tea and Coffee Producers.

He said that for a long time Azerbaijani distributors showed no interest in importing Russian tea, however, the Association has been negotiating over the past 5-6 years to correct this situation.

In general, Russia increased tea exports to $41.1 million in 2017, according to the website.

Russia’s tea exports stood at $36.1 million in 2015 and $31.4 million in 2016. In physical terms, exports grew 23 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 and reached 7,000 tons.

The main importers of Russian tea are Ukraine (2,300 tons in 2017), Moldova (about 1,000 tons), Poland, Germany, Latvia (less than 0,500 tons in total) and Azerbaijan.

According to the website, a significant drop in tea exports to Ukraine (from 3,100 tons in 2015) and Poland forced manufacturers to intensively explore new markets.

