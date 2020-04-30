By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani armed forces repelled the Armenian armed forces’ attack using 82-mm mortars on April 29, the Defence Ministry told Trend news agency.

The ministry’s described as untrue Armenian reports on Azerbaijan’s alleged violation of the cease-fire on the line of contact on April 29.

“Contrary to the Armenian side’s statement, this afternoon the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the ministry said.

It should be noted that on April 30, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire regime 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles and mortars of various calibers, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

Mortar units of the Azerbaijan Army suppressed the attack, the ministry said.

