By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) has said that Armenia seeks to justify its cross-border provocations by publicizing its losses.

The State Border Service made the remarks in a statement published in its official website on March 31.

"Unlike the Armenian Armed Forces, our military servicemen from border-combat posts do not open fire at residential settlements on the opposite side; only the combat positions from which the ceasefire is violated are suppressed by adequate retaliatory fire. The information about diversion from our border-combat points against the advisory positions is false," the State Border Service noted.

“We consider such publicization of the losses suffered by the Armenian side as a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian side in violation of the ceasefire regime as a failed attempt to justify itself in the Armenian society”, said the service.

The State Border Service reminded that in recent months, Armenian Armed Forces have carried out numerous provocations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Gazakh region in an attempt to aggravate the operational situation. Residential settlements near the line of contact and civilian vehicles moving on rural roads have been constantly fired at with large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles.

Attempts were made by subversive groups of the Armenian armed forces to raid the locations of our border checkpoints. As a result of vigilance of border guards, enemy provocations were thwarted, and they were forced to retreat with losses, the statement reads.

The State Border Service stressed that the Armenian military-political leadership will be responsible for all the consequences of any provocation carried out by Armenian forces against the Azerbaijani servicemen.

On March 30, the Azerbaijani State Border service reported that it thwarted Armenian infiltration attempt.

Armenian armed forces near the villages of Boganis and Voskevan of Armenia’s Noyemberyan region started intensively shelling the residential houses and vehicles for transporting citizens in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region starting from 17:30, March 30.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz