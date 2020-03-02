Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-calibre machine guns and sniper rifles, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said on 2 March.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.

